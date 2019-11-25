Maharashtra: Guv Invited Majority Alliance In The House To Form Government, Says SG Mehta

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, arguing for the Maharashtra Governor's office, on Monday, sought time from the Supreme Court to file a reply while handing over to SC the original letter of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form Government in the state.

While arguing over a petition filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision taken by the Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite BJP and NCP to form the government in the state Mehta told the bench, "I have the original documents with me. I am seeking time to file a reply as there are questions that need to be discussed. The present position is, Governor has invited the majority alliance in the House to form a government. Devendra Fadnavis staked claim following the letter of Ajit Pawar along with letters of support of 11 independent and other MLAs."

In a special hearing yesterday, a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna had asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs by 10 am today. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented Shiv Sena and his colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Congress-NCP in the apex court. Maharashtra BJP unit was represented by Mukul Rohatgi.

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, after the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

