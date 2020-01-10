Maharashtra Minister Seeks Tax-free Status For 'Chhapaak', Says 'will Speak To Government'

After the Congress-led states Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh made the recently released Bollywood film 'Chhapaak' tax-free, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Ahwad has also spoken about making the film tax-free in Maharashtra too. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the cabinet minister said, "The country has seen a huge increase in the exploitation and oppression of women. #Chhapaak film depicts a young woman rescued from an acid attack and her struggle with society. I am going to put forward a view in the state government to make this movie tax free".

The controversy surrounding the film

So far, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Puducherry has made the film tax-free. The Meghna Gulzar directed biopic on Laxmi Agarwal features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Based on a true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the film has been embroiled in a series of controversies. After Deepika Padukone's brief seven-minute visit to Delhi's JNU, a massive debate over her 'class act' broke out on social media, ultimately making #BoycottChhapaak trend on Twitter. Soon after that, rumors surfaced that the attacker's religion in the film has been changed to Hindu, leading BJP's Dr. Subramanian Swamy to address the matter.

Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer moves court seeking stay on the film

And, in the latest development, Aparna Bhat, Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer moved the court seeking a stay on the film, after she was not credited in the movie. Soon after, the Patiala House Court passed a judgment directing the makers of Deepika Padukone’s 'Chhapaak' to give credit to the person in question.

