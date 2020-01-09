Chhattisgarh Follows Madhya Pradesh; Baghel Makes Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Tax-free

Amid numerous controversies, Deepika Padukone's prestige project Chhapaak has been declared 'tax-free', in Congress-led Chhattisgarh. The Meghna Gulzar directed biopic on Laxmi Agarwal features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the decision stating that one should watch the film along with family, to become 'self-aware'. The Congress leader also sent out a strong message stating that the film depicting heinous crimes such as the attack on women results in increasing awareness about such issues amongst masses.

READ: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak To Be Tax-free In Madhya Pradesh; CM Kamal Nath Cites Reasons

समाज में महिलाओं के ऊपर तेजाब से हमले करने जैसे जघन्य अपराध को दर्शाती एवं हमारे समाज को जागरूक करती हिंदी फिल्म "छपाक" को सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री करने का निर्णय लिया है।



आप सब भी सपरिवार जाएं, स्वयं जागरूक बनें और समाज को जागरूक करें। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 9, 2020

Hours before Baghel's announcement, Madhya Pradesh CM, Kamal Nath cited the strong message of the grit of an acid attack survivor portrayed in the movie as the reason for the decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, CM Kamal Nath in Hindi wrote, “I announce that Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, based on an acid attack survivor, which is releasing across the country’s theatres on January 10, as tax-free.”

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Usually, films gain the 'tax-free' status after they have already hit the theatres. Arjun Kapoor's Panipat, for example, was declared 'tax-free' after one-month of its release. The same events transpired when it came to Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

READ: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Lands In Another Row, Now Laxmi Agarwal's Lawyer Sues Makers

Chhapaak controversies

Based on a true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the film has been embroiled in a series of controversies. After Deepika Padukone's brief seven-minute visit to Delhi's JNU, a massive debate over her 'class act' broke out on social media, ultimately making #BoycottChhapaak trend on Twitter. Soon after that, rumours surfaced that the attacker's religion in the film has been changed to Hindu, leading BJP's Dr. Subramanian Swamy to address the matter.

READ: Chhapaak: Karni Sena Issues Notice, Writes To Censor Board Over 'religion-switch'

And, in the latest development, Aparna Bhat, Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer had moved the court seeking a stay on the film, after she was not credited in the movie. Soon after it, the Patiala House Court passed judgment directing the makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to give credit to the person in question.

READ: JNU VC Asks Deepika Padukone: Why Only One-side, They Should Listen To Innocent People Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.