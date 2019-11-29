NCP's Dilip Walse Patil Appointed As Pro Tem Speaker Of Maharashtra Assembly

A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil on Friday has been appointed as the pro tem speaker of the assembly. Uddhav Thackeray formally took charge of his office on Friday afternoon. Earlier, it was said that deputy CM will be from NCP and speaker will be from Congress. The deputy chief minister did not take oath on Thursday, as the alliance partners announced that discussions are still going on.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil appointed as Protem Speaker of the state assembly. pic.twitter.com/NMDtCUEo9y — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

Uddhav Thackeray takes charge as Maharashtra CM

Uddhav Thackeray formally took charge of his office on Friday after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the building. On way to Mantralaya from the Thackeray family residence Matoshree, he stopped at the Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and paid tributes to martyrs. Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and presided over the first cabinet meeting on Thursday night.

Political scenario in Maharashtra

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs, against Sharad Pawar's wishes - to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

