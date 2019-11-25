Congress In Huddle At Sonia Gandhi's Residence; Maharashtra The Focus

Amid complicated political scenario in Maharashtra, a Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting was held at party interim president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in Delhi on Monday. Several Congress leaders including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and KC Venugopal participated in the meeting. Party Leader Gaurav Gogoi apprised the reporters about the discussions in the meeting, admitting Maharashtra to be the focal point.

"We discussed all matters, especially with respect to Maharashtra. We will raise it in the Parliament today," party leader Gaurav Gogoi told reporters after the meet.

Congress leader K Suresh also opined his views and said that the party will disrupt the proceedings in Parliament by raising the issue of Maharashtra political crisis.

"We will seriously raise the issue of Maharashtra. We will stall proceedings in both Houses. The government is killing democracy from Arunachal to Goa, now Karnataka and then Maharashtra. We have already discussed with like-minded parties," he said.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. A three-judge SC bench heard the petition of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Sunday at 11.30 AM, challenging Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation.

SC Hearing on Monday

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order for Tuesday, November 26 at 10.30 am on the petition filed by the Sena-NCP-Cong challenging the Governor's action on the Maharashtra government formation.

Mukul Rohatgi, who is a designated Senior Counsel and the former Attorney General for India, objects to the floor test being conducted within 24 hours and states that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should be given time to respond to the petition, after laying down the procedure for formation of government in the State. Rohatgi further added that a Speaker needs to be elected before the floor test can take place.



