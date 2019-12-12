Maharashtra Portfolios Allocated: Sena Gets Home, NCP Bags Finance; Cong Also In The Mix

On Thursday, the portfolios were allocated to the ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. While Sena has bagged Home, Urban Development, Environment, Forests, Industries and Mining and Agriculture, NCP has been allocated portfolios such as Rural Development Water Resources, Finance and Public Heath. On the other hand, the Congress will handle the Public Works Department, Education, Women and Child Development and the Tribal Development ministries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be in charge of all other portfolios that have already not been allocated to any Minister. This development comes nearly two weeks after Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra.

Here are some of the important portfolios of the Ministers in Maharashtra:

1. Uddhav Thackeray: All portfolios other than those allocated to other ministries

2. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena): Home, Urban Development, Enviornment, Forests

3. Balasaheb Thorat (Congress): Revenue, School Education, Medical Education

4. Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP): Rural Development, Water Resources

5. Jayant Patil (NCP): Finance & Planning, Public Health

6. Nitin Raut (Congress): Public Works Department, Women and Child Development, Tribal Development

7. Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena): Industries and Mining, Agriculture

Speculation over Deputy CM continues

After Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar submitted their resignations following the Supreme Court verdict for an immediate floor test, the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Sena, NCP and Congress staked claim to form the government. As per the sources, a formula had been worked out whereby the three parties would get ministries proportionate to their strength in the Assembly. But a dispute over key porfolios had reportedly held up the process of allocating the ministries. Moreover, pressure was mounting on the government from the opposition in this regard after the announcement of the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature. Speculation persists over the NCP's nominee for the post of Deputy CM. Ajit Pawar is one of the top contenders to become the Maharashtra Deputy CM.

