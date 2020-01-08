Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar Calls NCP Meet After Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan Tussle Over Seating

Amid sources suggesting that a heated argument between NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress leader Ashok Chavan over who would occupy a chair close to the chief minister’s in Mantralaya broke out on Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called for a party meeting on Wednesday at 5 pm at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre. Sources tell Republic TV that Pawar has asked all the ministers and MLAs to be present in this meeting.

READ | Pawar Lauds Chandra Shekhar's Support To His 1978 Maharashtra Government

Tussle over chair

Chavan and Bhujbal, both former deputy CMs, were attending a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The source said that initially Chavan was seated close to CM Uddhav Thackeray when the meeting began. Bhujbal later joined the meeting and headed straight for the chair occupied by Chavan. Bhujbal then allegedly asked Chavan to vacate the chair for him to which the latter refused. The argument escalated and other fellow ministers had to step in to defuse the situation, the source added.

Ashok Chavan is the public works department minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government while Chhagan Bhujbal holds the food and civil supplies department. Both are said to be unhappy over their respective portfolios.

READ | Congress Attempts Damage Control As MLAs Upset Over Portfolio Allocation In Maharashtra

Uddhav cabinet meeting

The cabinet meeting was discussing the ratification of the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. The draft of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's speech for Wednesday's address to a special one-day session of the state legislature was also approved by the cabinet. The joint sitting of both Houses passed the resolution for the Bill with bipartisan support on Wednesday.

READ | Ashok Chavan Downplays Reports Of Resentment; Says Portfolio Distribution Issue Resolved

Maha Vikas Aghadi govt

After the NDA allies, Shiv Sena and BJP broke ties over the post of CM post-Assembly elections, Sena joined hands with UPA allies NCP and Congress to form a Maha Vikas Aghadi government in November under CM Uddhav Thackeray. The cabinet was expanded on December 31 to accommodate several ministers. Shiv Sena got 13 ministers (10 cabinet, 3 MoS), NCP got 13 ministers (10 cabinet, 3 MoS) while Congress bagged 10 ministers (8 cabinet, 2 MoS). However, it is reported that all three allies have internal rifts brewing over portfolio allocations and those who were left out of the cabinet.

READ | Uddhav Thackeray Plans First Ayodhya Visit Since Becoming Maharashtra CM; Details Here