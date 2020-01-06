Uddhav Thackeray Plans First Ayodhya Visit Since Becoming Maharashtra CM; Details Here

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday confirmed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would fulfill his promise to visit Ayodhya. He mentioned that he would reveal the schedule of his visit in the next two days. Moreover, he added that Thackeray would be accompanied by Shiv Sena MLAs on the occasion. This would be his first visit to Ayodhya after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the land dispute case.

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

'Today's day will be written in golden letters'

Immediately after the verdict, Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference to welcome this verdict. He observed that the day of the judgment would be written in golden letters in Indian history. At that juncture, he had raised the possibility of visiting Ayodhya on November 24. However, he reportedly put off his visit due to the Shiv Sena’s prolonged negotiation with the NCP and Congress regarding government formation in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena supremo said, “Today’s day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. Everyone has accepted the verdict. I will try to go to Ayodhya on November 24.”

Modi government sets up dedicated Ayodhya cell

Recently, the Centre set up a dedicated desk within the Ministry of Home Affairs to look after all matters pertaining to the Ayodhya judgment delivered by the SC. The desk will be handled by three officers and will be headed by Additional Secretary Gyanesh Kumar. While there was a special Ayodhya desk in the MHA in the 1990s and early 2000s, it was shut down subsequently.

