BIG: Rebel Scindia-camp Congress MLAs Say They Won't Join BJP Right Now; Cite MP Speaker

Breaking their silence over joining the BJP, Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLA Govind Singh Rajput said that the MLAs in Bengaluru are not planning on joining BJP as only six MLAs' resignations have been accepted by the state assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati.

Speaking to the media Rajput said, "No, we will not join BJP right now. The resignation of only 6 MLAs was accepted."

Further speaking on the same, Rebel Congress MLA Imrati Devi said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He has taught us to do politics. Whatever I am today is because of Scindia. If Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji would say jump into the well, then Imrati Devi is ready to jump into the well."

Speaker yet to accept resignation

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said that he is waiting for the nine rebel MLAs who have submitted their resignation through various means. He also said that he was worried about the well-being of the MLAs as they have not met him personally. Earlier, on Saturday, Prajapati had accepted the resignations of the six ministers who are supporters of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon on Monday has yet again written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath urging him to hold floor test on March 17. This came even as the assembly speaker adjourned the Madhya Pradesh assembly till March 26 citing coronavirus scare, earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the BJP had moved the Supreme Court against the speaker and the top court will hear the case on Tuesday. The Congress MLAs, at a news briefing on Bengaluru on Tuesday, also said busted Kamal Nath's claim that they were being held hostage.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 Cabinet Ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his Cabinet, making 20 Ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent Cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel Cabinet Ministers have been expelled.

In a major jolt to the Chief Minister, the former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. He then formally joined the BJP after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah and has since then slammed the Congress saying 'it was not the same anymore'. He has since then been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

