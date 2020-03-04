'Trying To Gain Sympathy!' Majeed Memon Slams PM Modi For His Cryptic Tweet

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday, March 3, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet announcing that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women for a day. Memon said that it is difficult to understand what PM Modi is trying to convey to people by giving away his social media accounts. He also said that PM Modi is trying to gain sympathy from the women of the country.

Speaking to the media Memon said, "It is difficult to understand what Modi Ji is trying to tell the Indian people by giving away his social media account. I don't know what does that means by attributing his social media account to women. It means he just wants to get sympathy from the women."

READ | 'Women Won’t Be Empowered By Handling Social Media Acc': Priyanka Chaturvedi On PM's Tweet

Earlier on Tuesday Memon took to Twitter and said: "PM Modi has finally bowed down to them (women)."

Acknowledging women power, PM Modi has finally bowed down to them. Is it the effect of Mamta, Sonia magic. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) March 3, 2020

READ | PM Modi Holds Extensive Review Meeting Over Coronavirus, Says 'We Need To Work Together'

Mystery over PM's tweet

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on his earlier tweet announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday.

He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. Those who get selected would be given a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world through PM Modi's social media accounts.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

READ | Complaint Against Al Jazeera For Using Distorted Map, Allegedly Inciting Delhi Violence

On Monday evening, PM Modi had declared that he intends to give up his accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Moreover, he stated that he would share more information about this soon.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Currently, he has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44 million users. Moreover, he has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

READ | Majeed Memon: Important Policy Decisions Will Be Taken After Approval Of All Three Parties