'Majlis Has Made Every Ruler Including PM Bow Down': Akbaruddin Owaisi's Disputable Claim

In a controversial statement, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said that he has made the Prime Minister of the country bow down in front of him. Addressing a rally ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Akbaruddin Owaisi in presence of other AIMIM leaders including national spokesperson of the party Waris Pathan, said that "Majlis has made Wazir-e-Azam bow down". He claimed that BJP which has won majority seats in the Parliament is seeking votes in name of Akbaruddin Owaisi. He also claimed that AIMIM makes even the tallest leader of the country bow down before them.

The junior Owaisi tweeted in Hindi with his video, but deleted his tweet within an hour. "Waqt ka Wazir E Azam Jhukne ke liye majbur hai fir bhi nadan puchte hai majlis kya kari. Waqt ke hukumnaro ko jhukane ki taqat hai majlis me" (The Prime Minister of the country is bound to bow down before Majlis, and even then they ask what is the capability of Majlis? Majlis can make every ruler bow down before them), he had tweeted.

Earlier, the junior Owaisi in a provocative speech targeted Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and said that he is not afraid of BJP or anyone who arrives in Hyderabad for campaigning. "I am not afraid of anyone. They want to intimidate us, but we don't fear you (BJP). I don't fear any Chaiwala or any Yogi," he had said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi booked

In the run-up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar were booked for their statements during campaigning. The SR Nagar police took suo motu cognisance and registered cases under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (statements conducing to public mischief). While Bandi Sanjay Kumar had said that if BJP comes to power, there would be ‘surgical strike’ in the Old City, Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if BJP and TRS want to take action on illegal encroachments, then AIMIM will act and first remove the memorials of former PM PV Narasimha Rao and former CM NT Rama Rao on Tank Bund.

