I Am Laila Of Indian Politics, All Others Are Majnus: Asaduddin Owaisi On BJP's Accusation

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday evening, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked as to why is the Home Minister of the country seeking permission of a Member of Parliament for initiating action against illegal migrants. On the heated campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, the AIMIM chief slammed the saffron party leaders for their statements against the Old City of Hyderabad. Terming himself 'laila', Owaisi also quipped that all other political parties are his 'majnus' and they design their campaign around targeting the AIMIM.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah who was campaigning in Hyderabad said that if Owaisi doesn't oppose action against Rohingyas he should give it in writing. To his, Owaisi said to Republic TV, "This is a joke the Home Minister of India seeking permission from an ordinary Member of Parliament to do his job. It is your (Home Minister's) duty to see if any illegal Pakistani, Bangladeshis or Rohingyas or Afghanis are in the country. Since when the great Amit Shah has started seeking permission of Asaduddin Owaisi. This is the same Home Minister who used 'termite' remark before NPR in Assam and what was the result, only 20 lakh names came out and his claim fell flat. We are used to hearing this kind of language from Home Minister and BJP leaders. "

On BJP's heated campaign for a municipal poll, Owaisi slammed the party for using controversial statements, "Campaigning is the prerogative of a particular political party but the language that has been used, it is vulgar and it is going below dignity. A ruling party is classifying an area of Hyderabad saying that Rohingyas, Pakistanis and Afghanis live there, that they are in the electoral list, but please show us the proof. The BJP has cast aspersion on Home Minister himself. How can you use that language, your MoS Home is from Secunderabad, then how can you say that you will do a surgical strike. What kind of hatred you have towards this area. People will give a democratic strike on BJP on December 1."

When asked on BJP's claim that Owaisi has closed-door understanding with Congress and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's TRS, Owaisi quipped:

"My problem is I am the laila of Indian Politics and all of them are my majnus. In Bihar, they said I have an alliance with BJP, in Hyderabad, it is said the other way around. Good for these majnus to dance around me but the reality is that my political party is capable to taking its decision and in this GHMC polls we do not have any alliance with any party."

READ | 'Every Rohingya Owaisi protects will be removed': Tejasvi Surya slams AIMIM chief

Shah on Owaisi's dare

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sparred over the issue of throwing out illegal Rohingyas allegedly present in Hyderabad. Responding to Owaisi's 'If there are illegal Rohingyas here, what is Home Minister doing?' remark, Shah pointed out that the AIMIM supremo himself backed them during the discussion in Parliament. The former BJP president retorted that the Centre will take stern action if the Hyderabad MP gives in writing that he wants Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to be removed.

#WATCH When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis & Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?: Home minister Amit Shah on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here,what is HM doing?' pic.twitter.com/i4Lppa7J72 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

READ | Shah Responds To Owaisi's Dare, Challenges Him To Write Letter For Removal Of Rohingyas

Rohingya issue in GHMC polls

The BJP in the run-up to GHMC polls claimed that TRS and AIMIM have won elections in Hyderbad because they have sheltered Rohingyas and Pakistanis illegally in the city. While BJYM chief and MP Tejasvi Surya said that AIMIM hasn't allowed development in old Hyderabad, but have allowed Rohingya Muslims to stay, Telangana BJP chief said that the party would do surgical strike in order to kick out the Rohingyas.

READ | Owaisi Rebuts Tejasvi Surya's "Rohingyas In Hyderabad" Claim; 'BJP Can Only See Sherwani'

Hitting out at the saffron party, Asaduddin Owaisi challenged the BJP to give a list of 1000 names of Rohingyas who are registered in voters' list. Owaisi said, "Why are you behind me, why are you trying to provoke me? If you are saying that there are thirty-thousand Rohingyas, then what is Amit Shah doing? Amit Shah is sleeping? He is Home Minister, why isn't he checking if Rohingyas have been included in the electoral list? Are we making the electoral list in our office? If BJP is honest, then give me a list of names of at least 1000 Rohingyas till tomorrow evening.

READ | Owaisi backs farmers' protest against farm laws, urges PM to personally initiate talks

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW ABOVE