Major Reshuffle In BJP's Bengal Unit; Arjun Singh Made VP, Chandra Kumar Bose Shunted Out

A major reshuffle in BJP’s unit in West Bengal on Monday saw many new faces included in the top committee of the party. Decisions taken have also translated in freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew being excluded in the new committee of key leaders. Chandra Kumar Bose was the vice president in the West Bengal BJP until last Sunday.

Arjun Singh named in the list of 12 vice presidents

In a first of sorts, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh and Bankura MP Dr.Subhas Sarkar made the cut in the list of 12 vice presidents which also named Bharati Ghosh and senior BJP leader Joyprakash Majumdar. Hoogly MP Locket Chatterjee is one of the four general secretaries while fashion designer Agnimitra Paul has now been given the responsibility of leading the BJP Mahila morcha unit. Bishnupur MP Soumitra Khan has been made in charge of the Yuva Morcha. Malda(North) MP Khagen Murmu is in charge of the ST(scheduled tribe) Morcha.

Soumitra Khan and Arjun Singh were part of the Trinamool Congress(TMC) before switching to BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Importance is being given to these people because people have given them importance. Some have been elected as MPs and MLAs two or three times have been given a chance. Other karyakartas too will be given a chance when the time comes. It has been understood that keeping them(those new to BJP) in the front will make the BJP successful, hence they have been chosen," said West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

With lockdown in its 5th phase and elections are far from being conducted, BJP's Bengal unit is preparing itself strongly for the 2021 battle.

