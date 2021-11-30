Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asking him to reconsider the suspension of the 12 MPs in the 'interest of democracy.' In his letter, Kharge called the suspension of the MPs an 'unprecedented excessive action' saying that the 'unfortunate' events had taken place months ago during the Monsoon Session.

"The members were denied any opportunity to present their case. One of the suspended members was never referred to in the Bulletin dated 11 August 2021," his letter read. "The Monsoon Session of the House concluded on 11th Aug and was prorogued by the President on 31st Aug. If the House had only been adjourned and then reconvened without any prorogation, the argument of continuity would merit any justification," Mallikarjun Kharge's letter added. Urging the Chair to reconsider the motion, the veteran Congress leader said that they wanted the House to function smoothly.

LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu, requesting him to reconsider the matter of suspension of 12 MPs "in the larger interest of Parliamentary democracy" and revoke the suspensions. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3U2Et67aFc — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

VP Naidu refuses to revoke suspension, Oppn MPs walkout

The Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session suspended 12 members on the grounds of 'indiscipline' over the ruckus caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. After the Opposition launched a huge hue-and-cry with regard to the matter, the following day, VP Venkaiah Naidu rejected the request for the revocation saying that concerned MPs did not show any 'remorse' for their 'misbehaviour'. Expressing solidarity with its suspended peers, Opposition MPs staged a walkout over Naidu's decision. Protesting near the Gandhi statue in Parliament, MPs like Sanjay Singh, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, and Mallikarjun Kharge raised slogans against the Centre.

Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem, CPI's Binoy Viswam, Dola Sen, and Shanta Chhetri of TMC and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter session.

#WATCH Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/iuqVtc5q5R — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir came to an end on August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos with Opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face.

