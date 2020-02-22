Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Former TMC MP Krishna Bose

On Saturday, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee reacted to the demise of former MP and Netaji's kin Krishna Bose's death stating that she was like a 'mother' to the entire TMC family. The TMC supremo took to twitter and said, "I lost someone respected, loved & admired by me. Saddened and shocked to hear about the demise of Krishna Bose, ex-TMC MP & wife of freedom fighter Dr. Sisir Bose. Being a part of Netaji's family, she was a revered social reformer, renowned poet & a courageous educationalist."

Krishna di was a mother to her son's Sumantra & Sugata, daughter Sarmila as well as the whole Trinamool family.

Her immense contribution to Indian society & Bengali culture will be revered for times to come. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 22, 2020

TMC leaders condole death

Academic-turned-politician Krishna Bose died on Saturday due to age-related ailments, hospital sources said. The three-time Lok Sabha member was 89. Bose, the former Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency, was unwell for quite some time, family sources said. Bose made a mark in parliament through her informative and insightful speeches and served between 1999 and 2004 as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs which oversees the conduct of India's foreign policy.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders and state ministers are at the hospital. Bose's body will be taken to her Sarat Bose Road residence around 1 pm and then to the Netaji Bhavan, according to family sources. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Netaji Bhavan. She will be cremated in the evening. The former MP was married to Sisir Kumar Bose, nephew of Subhas Chandra Bose. Bose is survived by sons Sugata and Sumantra, and daughter Sharmila.

(With Agency Inputs)

