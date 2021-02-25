Mamata Banerjee Echoes Rahul Gandhi On 'Narendra Modi Stadium'; Says 'Hum Do Hamare Do'

Echoing Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, took a dig at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, saying 'Hum Do Hamrare Do' - referring to the Adani and Reliance End at the cricket stadium. Banerjee, who staged a protest against rising fuel prices by riding an electric scooter to and from Bengal Secretariat, said that kerosene subsidies worth Rs 4,000 cr have been withdrawn from this year's budget. The TMC chief has launched a massive campaign against the Modi government ahead of the Bengal polls in April-May.

Mamata echoes Rahul Gandhi: 'Hum Do Hamare Do'

"Two brothers (Adani & Ambani) are there on the two sides (ends) of the stadium (Narendra Modi Stadium). 'Hum do, humare do ho gaya' ": West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/uFoHOqUOnd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera stadium which has been named the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England in Ahmedabad. The state-of-the-art facility which can accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators has been named after PM Modi as 'it was Modi Ji's dream project', said Shah after the inauguration. The Narendra Modi stadium, which is part of the larger Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, has been slammed by Congress. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the stadium's renaming, tweeting 'HumDoHumareDo'.

Beautiful how the truth reveals itself.



Narendra Modi stadium

- Adani end

- Reliance end



With Jay Shah presiding.#HumDoHumareDo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2021

Gandhi had reignited the Family planning slogan in Lok Sabha while debating the Union Budget. He remarked, "The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes to the biggest industrialist and demands the right price for his grain, fruits and vegetables, then he will not be allowed to go to the court. Many years ago, there was a slogan for family planning- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like coronavirus comes in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Today, this country is run by 4 people- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Everyone knows their names."

Amid vociferous uproar from the Treasury benches, Gandhi also claimed that the PM had helped benefit two industrialists through demonetisation and GST, which he dubbed as "Gabbar Singh Tax". Refuting PM Modi's assurance that the farm laws are optional, he opined that the only options resulting from this legislation are hunger, unemployment and suicide. Speaker Om Birla condemned Gandhi's refusal to talk on the Budget, stating that the government was willing to discuss on farmer issues after the debate. Gandhi walked off from the Parliament after his speech.