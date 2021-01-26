Mamata Banerjee Lashes At Centre Over Farmer Rally Violence: 'Protests Dealt Casually'

Condemning the violence at the Farmers' tractor rally, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, said that the Centre's insensitive attitude towards farmers for the ongoing violence. Claiming that the farmers' protests were handled casually, Banerjee said that the Centre should engage with the farmers & repeal the laws. The Trinamool government is planning to pass a resolution against the Centre's three FArm Laws in the Bengal Assembly in the Budget session - along with Congress and CPI's support. Over a dozen paramilitary forces have been called in to assist the police at Red Fort, as protestors continue to throng the Red Fort.

Farmers Tractor rally LIVE UPDATES: Red Fort breached; paramilitary forces called in

Mamata: 'Deeply disturbed by Delhi violence'

Deeply disturbed by worrying & painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi.



Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters has to be blamed for this situation. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2021

Delhi CP asks farmers to return to protest sites; affirms 'Police acted with restraint'

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesting farmers breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died after a tractor upturned, while 2 police personnel have been injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

Prashant Bhushan laments farmer rally violence; two flags planted atop Red Fort

AAP condemns Farmer rally violence across Delhi; says 'Some certainly weakened movement'