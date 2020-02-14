Mamata Banerjee Opines 'Congress Will Lose Prominence As It Inches Closer To CPI(M)'

Slamming the Congress for aligning with the Left parties like CPI(M), West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, said that the more Congress inches closer to the CPI(M), the more it will lose its prominence while addressing the State Assembly. She further added that the grand old party had no existence in places where the regional parties are strong. Banerjee's Trinamool party defeated CPI(M) to be sworn-in as the West Bengal Chief Minister in 2011, diminishing the Left's presence in Bengal.

"The more the Congress inches closer to the CPI(M), the more it will lose its prominence. Wherever regional parties are strong, the Congress literally doesn't have any existence," she said in the state Assembly. Apart from this, she also said that she would write to other chief ministers, urging them to not conduct the NPR exercise, as it is a "prelude" to the NRC.

Congress & Left question Pulwama

Her comment comes on the same day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a shameful effort to play politics over the matter posed three questions targeting the Modi government. In spite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?'. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Gandhi had raised these questions after CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim made a shocking statement where he said, "We don't need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence." Salim took to Twitter to question the armed forces and wrote, "The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarized zone on earth' & exploded in Pulwama." He added that "justice" for the Pulwama attack needs to be done.

Congress' Delhi debacle

Losing another stronghold, Congress' performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5% of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits. The 2020 Delhi Assembly polls mark further decline for the Congress party that governed the state for three consecutive terms under the leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit since 1998. In the 2013 election, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats, followed by a complete wipeout in 2015.

