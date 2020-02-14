The Debate
CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury Jumps In After Rahul's Pulwama Politics, Fires Questions At Centre

Politics

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday took to his official Twitter handle and paid homage to the 40 CRPF Jawans who had lost their lives in the terror attack.

Sitaram

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday paid homage to the 40 jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF) who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. In a series of tweets, through his official Twitter handle, he also questioned the government over the inquiry report of the attack and who has been held accountable for the massive intelligence failure which claimed many lives. 

Adding further, he also questioned the government over the inquiry report of the attack. "Where is the Inquiry report one year on after the terror attack? Who has been held accountable for the loss of so many lives and the massive intelligence failure? " 

In his tweet, the CPI-M leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on what have they done for the survivors and the family of the jawans who lost their lives in the terror attack. 

READ | 'No need of a reminder of our incompetence': CPI(M) neta on Pulwama attack anniversary

CPI-M leader Mohammad Salim on the Memorial

Earlier in the day, CPI-M leader Mohammad Salim made a shocking statement where he said, "We don't need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence."

Salim took to Twitter to question the armed forces and wrote, "The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarized zone on earth' & exploded in Pulwama." He added that "justice" for the Pulwama attack needs to be done.

READ | 'India will never forget their martyrdom': PM Modi mourns on Pulwama attack anniversary

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama  

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty). 

READ | BJP slams 'corrupt soul' Rahul Gandhi's 'dastardly' line of questioning on Pulwama attack

READ | 'How did RDX reach? Probe first, then memorial': NCP questions Centre over Pulwama attack

Published:
