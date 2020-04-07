Mamata Banerjee Reveals Details About COVID-19 Cases In WB, Says '7 Hotspots Identified'

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 69, with 8 more individuals testing positive. The death toll has surged to 5. She mentioned that 7 hotspots had been identified across West Bengal. Hinting that there could be some relaxation for the unorganized sector on the work front in the future, she urged everyone to maintain social distancing. Moreover, she cautioned people not to unnecessarily come out even after the lockdown is lifted.

She refused to comment on US President Donald Trump's request to PM Modi for the supply of hydroxychloroquine, stressing that this was not the occasion to indulge in politics. Additionally, she appealed to the people of West Bengal to stay at home on Shab-e-Barat and Poila Baisakh. Banerjee also gave an assurance about the protection of migrant workers from West Bengal.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee gives suggestions

Economist Abhijit Banerjee took part in a video conference with the West Bengal CM as a part of the Global Advisory Board for COVID Response Policy meeting, He gave a number of suggestions to the state government for bringing the economy back on track. He insisted that people visiting the markets must wear masks. Also, he called for sanitizers to be provided at the entry and exit points to keep the novel coronavirus at bay. Furthermore, the Nobel laureate recommended that the residents should stand on marked circles at the market place. Currently, there are 4789 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 353 people have recovered while 124 individuals have lost their lives.

