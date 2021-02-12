Mamata Banerjee Unleashes Blistering Attack At Amit Shah; Wields Fuchka & Alu Dum Jibes

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in Coochbehar on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at Shah and said his comments are unfitting of a Home Minister.

While addressing social workers in an event, CM Banerjee said, "The way he (Amit Shah) was speaking was as if he was physically threatening someone. Such comments are unbecoming of a Home Minister."

The WB CM also dragged the Home Minister's son in her speech and said, "They keep saying Bhatija-Bua. What about your son? We are bad just because we are in Bengal. How did he make so much money? First, answer this. Didi is very nice. She tells the truth. But if you clash with me, you will crumble, (Didi so jo takrayega, choor choor ho jayega)."

"Amit Shah who doesn't have the ability to eat Fuchka (Gol Gappa), wants to have Luchi (Puri) with Alu-gobhi and Alu Dum," the CM added.

She also attacked the Centre and said, "You can abuse me but you cannot ignore me. After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people."

"Let's play the game of democracy. you can be even with Congress and CPIM, while TMC will be alone. I will be the goalkeeper. I will simply watch who will win or lose the game," She added.

Amit Shah Launches 'Poribartan Yatra', attacks 'Didi'

On Thursday, while launching ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in Coochbehar, Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that after elections, the WB CM will also chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. "I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say,' Jai Shri Ram'", said HM Shah in Cooch Behar. Highlighting CM Banerjee's decision to contest from Nandigram along with her traditional constituency Bhowanipur in Kolkata, Shah said, "This time, she has so much fear in her heart that she cannot decide where to contest these elections from."

WB Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

