'No, How Can We Dislodge Elected Govt?': CM Mamata Divulges Heated Covid Call With HM Shah

Amid a tussle between the Centre and the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday has said that she had told Home Minister Amit Shah to handle the Covid-19 situation if he is not satisfied with the work done by the state. The Chief Minister also accused the Railway Minister of politics over migrant trains. However, she added that the Home Minister had assured that he cannot dislodge an 'elected government'.

"I told Amit Shah, you are sending constantly central teams to Bengal. Go right ahead. But if you think the West Bengal government can't do the job, why don't you handle the corona crisis yourself? I have no problem," Banerjee said in a news briefing in Kolkata. "I thank him for what he said in response," she added. "He said... 'No, no, how can we dislodge an elected government'. He said that to me."

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

"I would normally never disclose all this. But given the situation, I want to tell Amit Shah, take care. You have done the lockdown. But trains and planes are running. So what about the people?" she said. "I want to tell PM and HM (Home Minister), please see corona doesn't spread. We already have 1 lakh cases. Some quarters want it to spread for politics. Bihar is affected. Rajasthan, MP, it is spreading everywhere. What can I do? In this disastrous situation, I want PM to intervene," she said.

Earlier, Amit Shah had sent letters to CM Banerjee on the issue of migrants and Shramik trains accusing the state government of not cooperating with the Centre. The Home Minister had demanded an answer on the Mamata government's inaction over the migrants' distress in Bengal.

READ | Mamata govt issues guidelines for flight passengers ahead of resumption of services in WB

Maharashtra vs WB over migrant trains

A tussle broke out between the Governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal after Maharashtra's demand of running 41 Shramik trains to West Bengal on Tuesday was rejected by the Mamata Banerjee government. In the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal has limited the influx of Shramik trains in the state allowing only 3 trains to come from Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Responding to the crisis, the Centre stated that although it will not interfere in the internal conflict between the two states, the migrant labourer's interests need to be taken care of. The Indian Railways had also requested the Maharashtra government to sort out the issue with the West Bengal government as soon as possible.

READ | Mamata govt to urge Centre to delay domestic flight services to WB due to Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas, and South Paraganas. Mobile, internet services, and electricity were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers and the electrical grid. 86 people have died due to the Cyclone, with PM Modi announcing a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased, and announcing Rs 1000 crore advance aid for the state.

READ | Mamata Banerjee slams Railway Ministry over Shramik trains; seeks PM Modi's intervention