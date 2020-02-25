West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Appeals For 'peace' As Violence Escalates In Delhi

While departing for Puri in Odisha from Kolkata Airport, West Bengal Chief Minister appealed for peace in the national capital on Tuesday evening. "I am extremely concerned and disturbed. We should maintain peace. I don’t know why is it happening and why is happening. I appeal to all, that we should maintain peace. We are watching the situation" said the Bengal Chief Minister.

Major violence hit the northeastern parts of Delhi since Monday. Death toll from clashes between demonstrators supporting and opposing the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi has risen to seven including a Delhi Police constable. Following which a major meeting was called on Tuesday afternoon which had Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and the Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Biajal in the high-level law and order situation meet as well.

The Chief Minister of Bengal even went on to say that there was no place for violence."I think we need peace. We are peaceful people. No place for violence. I don't know what is happening. We the people of India want peace. India is the land of peace and humanity, its secular and takes everyone along" said the TMC Supremo as she went inside the airport to board her flight to Bhubhaneshwar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting on February 28 in Bhubaneswar in Odisha before which she will be visiting the temple town of Puri. She is likely to visit the famous Jagannath Temple in the coastal town as well.

Mamata Banerjee had last attended the EZC meeting in Kolkata in 2018 when Rajnath Singh was the home minister. The EZC meetings are meant to improve cooperation and coordination among states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

