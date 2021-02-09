'Mamata Govt Looted Financial Assistance For Cyclone Amphan', Alleges BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that her government "looted" the sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore provided by the union government last year for immediate relief after the Cyclone Amphan hit the state.

"Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance that was provided by the union government for the people affected by Cyclone Amphan last year has not reached the needy yet. Her party members 'looted' people's money," Ghosh said.

He also stated that when the Centre called for an audit by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to probe the matter, Mamata Banerjee approached the High Court to prevent the investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited West Bengal to assess the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan after which he announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package for West Bengal and Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the Cyclone.

Ghosh contended that people of West Bengal no longer trust the ruling government, so they will definitely bring change in the state.

He also responded to Mamata Banerjee's statement that BJP's Gujarat Governance will not be allowed here in Bengal state. Taking a jibe on Mamata Banerjee, he said, "There will be the development of the state like Gujarat. There will be employment in the state so that the people here do not have to migrate to Gujarat. Mamata Banerjee's statements only show her frustration."

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging between the ruling TMC and BJP. The state, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

However, the unabated exits of TMC's high profile leaders only to join BJP has seemingly battered the ruling party ahead of elections. Former West Bengal cabinet ministers - Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee have joined BJP besides Adhikari's two brothers, TMC's Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal and Rathin Chakraborti and dozens of other leaders have switched allegiance to BJP, causing a heavy blow to the TMC.

(With ANI inputs)

