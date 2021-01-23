Netaji's Birth Anniversary: Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute, Announces Year-long Celebrations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. Banerjee stated that West Bengal is celebrating 'Desh Nayak Dibas' on Saturday. In addition, she also stated that the West Bengal government has also set up a committee for conducting year-long celebrations till January 23, 2022.

Monument, University to be dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

The Bengal chief minister also added that the state government is setting up a monument which will be named after the Azad Hind Fauj at Rajarhat. Apart from this, a state-funded university is also being set up. The university is expected to have a tie-up will foreign universities. The West Bengal government has also organised a 'Padhyatra' on Saturday. Banerjee further added that Republic Day parade in Kolkata will also be dedicated to Netaji. Furthermore, the West Bengal CM also informed that a siren will be sounded at 12.15 PM. She also urged people to blow a conch shell. Banerjee also demanded that the Centre must declare January 23 as a National Holiday.

Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday. He was a true leader & strongly believed in unity of all people.



We are celebrating this day as #DeshNayakDibas. GoWB has also set up a committee to conduct year-long celebrations till January 23, 2022. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2021

Apart from Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

"Prayers to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country." said PM Modi

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र देश की आजादी के लिए उनके त्याग और समर्पण को सदा याद रखेगा। #ParakramDivas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to Netaji on Parakram Diwas. He tweeted, "Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle. Netaji’s patriotism and sacrifice shall always inspire us. We are committed to strengthen the spirit of freedom so strongly espoused by him."

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as “Parakram Diwas” to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers." the President added.

