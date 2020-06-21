Congress' Leader Manickam Tagore Hits Out At JP Nadda For Attacking Congress

Congress whip in Loksabha and leader Manickam Tagore has targeted BJP over its retaliation on Congress which has raised suspicion on the Indian Army and Central government on Galwan valley conflict between India and China. Taking to Twitter, in a bid to remind Nadda on the role of the opposition, Tagore said that Opposition will always question those who are in power.

Dear @JPNadda ji ,It’s very disappointing to read your statement against the opposition party leaders! As party president of BJP/BJS you know most of your life your were in opposition and when in opposition you were not our cheerleaders ! Opposition work always 1/2 https://t.co/Dw7qiiCMzX — Manickam Tagore MP🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) June 21, 2020

To question those in power ! Question are Integral part of democracy kindly respect the mandate of those voters who had sent me to question ! The date we stop questioning India 🇮🇳 will be china 🇨🇳 where no one can question and only cheerleaders are allowed! So as 2/3 — Manickam Tagore MP🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) June 21, 2020

Member of parliament My duty is to ask questions and I won’t be cheerleader! #WeAreNotCheerLeaders — Manickam Tagore MP🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) June 21, 2020

READ | PM Actually 'Surender Modi': Rahul Gandhi Launches New Attack Over India-China Clash

READ | International Yoga Day 2020: PM Modi Lists Benefits Of Yoga Amid COVID; Watch FULL Speech

Nadda's a scathing attack on Congress

This comes after BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress for questioning the Central government over the Galwan Valley face-off and said that the opposition party leaders are breaking down the morale of Indian Army soldiers by tweeting with their "limited knowledge".

"When our Army is deployed at Galwan valley, Congress leaders are tweeting and breaking down their morale. They are asking why soldiers went unarmed. This exposes their limited knowledge. Are they not aware of international agreements?" Nadda said while speaking at the Rajasthan Jam Samvad Rally.

"You are demoralising the security forces. Your language! Use of language by a person shows the values of their family. These are not the values of our country. You did not even respect your Prime Minister and tear apart his government's ordinance," he added.

Nadda's attack on Congress occurred after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised suspicion on the government's stand on Galwan. Gandhi had asked for specifics of the location where Indian Army soldiers were martyred and why were the soldiers killed even after repeated clarification by the Centre.

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.



If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had raised as to why were the Indian soldiers unarmed and blamed the Centre for rendering Indian Army defenceless, to which he got schooled by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar reminded him of the two peace treaties signed between India and China which restrained both sides to fire bullets. Rahul Gandhi's repeated slanders come even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly asserted that China is not on Indian soil, PM Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Analyses Trump-vs-Biden US Elections From India's PoV; Issues Prediction

READ | What '19' In Covid-19 Actually Means: Pakistan minister Shares Ridiculous 'discovery'