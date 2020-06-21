Last Updated:

Congress' Leader Manickam Tagore Hits Out At JP Nadda For Attacking Congress

Manickam Tagore targeted BJP over its retaliation on Congress which has raised suspicion on Indian army and Central government on Galwan valley conflict

Pritesh Kamath
Manickam Tagore

Congress whip in Loksabha and leader Manickam Tagore has targeted BJP over its retaliation on Congress which has raised suspicion on the Indian Army and Central government on Galwan valley conflict between India and China. Taking to Twitter, in a bid to remind Nadda on the role of the opposition, Tagore said that Opposition will always question those who are in power.

Nadda's a scathing attack on Congress

This comes after BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress for questioning the Central government over the Galwan Valley face-off and said that the opposition party leaders are breaking down the morale of Indian Army soldiers by tweeting with their "limited knowledge".

"When our Army is deployed at Galwan valley, Congress leaders are tweeting and breaking down their morale. They are asking why soldiers went unarmed. This exposes their limited knowledge. Are they not aware of international agreements?" Nadda said while speaking at the Rajasthan Jam Samvad Rally.

"You are demoralising the security forces. Your language! Use of language by a person shows the values of their family. These are not the values of our country. You did not even respect your Prime Minister and tear apart his government's ordinance," he added.

Nadda's attack on Congress occurred after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised suspicion on the government's stand on Galwan. Gandhi had asked for specifics of the location where Indian Army soldiers were martyred and why were the soldiers killed even after repeated clarification by the Centre. 

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had raised as to why were the Indian soldiers unarmed and blamed the Centre for rendering Indian Army defenceless, to which he got schooled by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar reminded him of the two peace treaties signed between India and China which restrained both sides to fire bullets. Rahul Gandhi's repeated slanders come even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly asserted that China is not on Indian soil, PM Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

First Published:
