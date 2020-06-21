Subramanian Swamy Analyses Trump-vs-Biden US Elections From India's PoV; Issues Prediction

The race for the post of the President in the United States has picked up the pace with Donald Trump addressing his first rally after more than 100 days in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With Trump facing criticism for his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic and race protests across the country, his Democratic opponent Joe Biden will be looking to take advantage.

'I told some of these Trump supporters...'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said NRI Indians in America speaking to him are "largely pro-Trump" because they feel Trump will be favourable to India. Swamy, however, told Trump supporters to be "forewarned" that if Biden chooses Susan Rice as Vice President then NRI Indian support could split. "But of course coming events matter," he added.

NRI Indians in US speaking to me are largely pro-Trump because they feel he will be favourable to India. But I told some of these Trump supporters to be forewarned that if Biden chooses Ms.Susan Rice as VP, then NRI Indian support could split.But of course coming events matter. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 21, 2020

Trump is seeking his re-election to the White House in the November 3 elections.

Trump re-starts election campaign

President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally on Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new Coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.

Trump ignored health warnings to hold his first rally in 110 days in one of the largest indoor gatherings in the world during a Coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans and put 40 million out of work. The rally was meant to restart his reelection effortless than five months before the President faces voters again.

"The choice in 2020 is very simple," Trump said. "Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob, or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?" he asked. Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances about the Coronavirus, which he dubbed the 'Kung flu', a racist term for COVID-19, which originated in China. He also tried to defend his handling of the pandemic, even as cases continue to surge in many states, including Oklahoma.

