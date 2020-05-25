Manipur CM Condemns Attack On Train Ferrying Migrants In Bihar; Urges Nitish Kumar To Act

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday, May 25 issued a strong condemnation of the attack on a special train ferrying stranded people from Goa to Manipur. He mentioned that a mob had attacked the train when it halted in Bihar on May 24. The video posted by him on Twitter indicates that the migrant workers were subjected to racist and vulgar remarks and even received death threats. The Manipur CM called upon his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to take legal action against the miscreants. Moreover, he urged the intervention of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in this incident.

I strongly condemn the attack on a special train,ferrying stranded people from Goa to my state.A mob attacked the train on Sunday when it halted in Bihar.I appeal to Bihar CM Sh @NitishKumar to book the miscreants immediately. Requesting Sh @PiyushGoyal to look into this. pic.twitter.com/BWELsDE6IV — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 25, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Manipur

With 4 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus within 24 hours, Manipur's COVID-19 tally increased to 36 out of which 32 are active cases. No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state so far. The testing of samples is being conducted at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

Earlier in the day, Indigo and Air Asia flights brought back Manipur residents from Delhi. Meanwhile, special trains continue to facilitate the return of students and others stuck in other states. While the returnees to Manipur are being lodged in quarantine centres in all the 16 districts of the state, police and Central forces have been permitted to stay in separate centres arranged for them. Furthermore, they can undergo home quarantine if found asymptomatic.

Currently, there are 1,38,845 novel coronavirus cases in India currently out of which 57,721 patients have been discharged while 4021 casualties have been reported. Domestic flight operations resumed after a period of nearly two months with 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers to various destinations of the country. Domestic flight operations will resume in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on May 26 and May 28 respectively.

