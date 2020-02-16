Manish Sisodia Says Delhi Chose Politics Of 'development' Over Politics Of 'hatred'

Ahead of Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, AAP leader Manish Sisodia spoke about how the AAP government has proven that there is a type of politics apart from just based on religion and hatred. "When we came into politics, we were told that we do not understand politics, that without religion, caste, etc. there is no politics," he said.

"I believe people were being misunderstood. Today, the people of Delhi have shown that politics of hatred will continue, people will try to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other, but if the people have developed as an alternative, a face that gives the people better electricity, water, education, they will choose him," Sisodia added.

Sisodia who was also the education minister in the AAP cabinet spoke about how the priority will always be education and how parties in power will now be chosen on the basis of education.

"I want to thank each and every voter of Delhi who has chosen the politics of development, of education, of electricity, over the politics of hatred. We hope that the Centre will cooperate with us," said Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to happen at the Ram Lila ground on February 16. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the Delhi Police has also issued a special traffic advisory. The advisory will have to be implemented from 8 am to 2 pm.

Announcing the special guests at the event, Manish Sisodia stated that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has decided to invite special 50 guests for the swearing-in ceremony. The special 50 guests will include teachers, students, and peons from the government schools of Delhi, who will share the stage with Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from teachers, students and politicians, the party has also extended an invitation to the popular 'Baby Mufflerman,' who had grabbed everybody's attention during the counting of votes on February 11.

