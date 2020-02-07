BJP's BL Santhosh Hits Out At AAP After CBI Nabs OSD To Sisodia In Bribery Case

BJP's national general secretary (organistaion) BL Santhosh hit out at Aam Aadmi Party after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case. On his Twitter, Santhosh said that for AAP, corruption is not an issue during the election campaign.

OSD to @msisodia arrested for receiving a bribe of ₹ 2 lakhs . No wonder in the whole campaign of @AamAadmiParty corruption issue was never mentioned . Anna Hazaare & Ex IAC volunteers may be cursing their fate ... — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 7, 2020

First it was Sanjay Singh with links to PFI & Shaheenbagh protests .. Now OSD2ManishSisodia caught taking bribes . No wonder @ArvindKejriwal & @AamAadmiParty supporters & mentors already started blaming EVMs . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 7, 2020

OSD to Manish Sisodia held

A CBI official said the agency arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav in a late-night operation for accepting a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST. He was then immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning. PTI, quoting sources, reported that there is no involvement of Manish Sisodia in the case. Gopal Krishna Madhav was posted in Sisodia's office in 2015, the officials said. The arrest comes two days before the Delhi assembly elections.

AAP-PFI link under ED scanner

On Thursday, Republic TV learned that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged links between APP MP Sanjay Singh and other Congress leaders along with Bhim Army has with Popular Front of India (PFI) Delhi chapter head Mohammad Parvaiz Ahmad. Singh had brushed aside such reports, calling them a "BJP conspiracy" ahead of election day.

Delhi Assembly election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only three seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly Election results will be declared on February 11.

