Manjinder Singh Sirsa Slams Deepika For Showing Solidarity With Student Protesters

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter on Tuesday and called out Deepika Padukone for showing solidarity with the student protesters against JNU violence. He claimed that Deepika has never in the past spoken about important social and political issues and termed her support as a PR stunt. This comes three days ahead of the release of Chhapaak, which stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Sirsa slams Padukone

दीपिका पादुकोन जी, कभी 1984 क़त्लेआम के पीड़ित परिवारों से क्यों नहीं मिली?



मध्य प्रदेश में सिखों पर हुए अत्याचार पर कभी कुछ क्यों नहीं बोला?



ननकाना साहिब में हुए Hate Attack पर एक ट्वीट भी नहीं किया



पर आज पब्लिसिटी पाने के लिए आप JNU पहुँच गईं @deepikapadukone?@ANI @ZeeNews — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 7, 2020

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared Sirsa’s tweet over his handle as well. Deepika Padukone on Tuesday evening reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus (JNU) in Delhi to stand in solidarity along with students after the horrific violent attack on Sunday night. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid sloganeering that was going on then.

Sources claim that it is a part of Film promotions

However, Sources say this is part of promotions, as a result of the imminent release of her film, Chhapaak. The film is based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

As per media reports, Deepika Padukone said that Chhapaak had been her most challenging film, emotionally. She also spoke about the preparations that she had to go through for the shoot, such as going through look tests, working on the prosthetics, costumes, and script readings with her co-actors and director Meghna Gulzar.

She even spent time with Laxmi Agarwal, whose life the movie is based on. However, she added that for a film of this nature, you can never be fully prepared. Deepika Padukone in a recent interview to a media publication opened up regarding the current political scenario in the country and said that she's 'glad' that the citizens of the country are coming together and standing united in the time of need.

Feeling proud over the fact that people aren't 'scared' to express themselves, she said, "People are voicing their opinion whether on streets or from their homes and so if we want to see a change in our society, we must keep all points of view on the table."

