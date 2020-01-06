Manoj Tiwari Slams Priyanka Vadra Over 'critical' JNU; Says She Only Asked About Leftists

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the condition of JNU is "critical". Accusing the Opposition of exercising "politics of hatred" over the violence in JNU campus, he alleged that Priyanka Gandhi only inquired about the state of the Left students, and failed to meet with the ABVP students who also alleged an attack on them.

Manoj Tiwari condemned the brutal violence and demanded a thorough probe into the matter followed by immediate action against the perpetrators.

READ | JNU Violence: Amit Shah Speaks To Delhi CP; Home Ministry Seeks Report

Leaders categorizing students at AIIMS

Speaking of his visit to AIIMS in Delhi, he revealed that there were leaders present in the hospital enquiring 'which injured student belongs to ABVP and who belong to the Left parties'. Manoj Tiwari alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was only throwing her lot in with the Left students.

"The opposition is doing politics. Priyanka Gandhi was enquiring about the injured students and was not meeting the ABVP students. She was only meeting the Leftist students," he said

READ | JNU Violence: ABVP Chief Accuses Leftist Student Goons Of Attacking Students

The BJP leader further said that the students who were beaten seemed to be in favour of the examinations, while the attackers were against it. He accused Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal of exercising "politics of hatred".

My initial findings and sources say that, the students who were being beaten wanted to go appear for the exam, while the attackers did not want the examination to be held, he said.

READ | JNU Violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal Blames Police, Asks 'how Will The Country Progress?'

"Frustration of the parties"

The BJP chief of Delhi had earlier termed the JNU violence as a "frustration of the parties" that were rejected by the mandate and called for an independent investigation on the matter.

"The frustration of the political parties and leaders that were rejected by the mandate is coming out in the form of violence in the universities. We strongly condemn the violence in JNU. There should be an independent and impartial investigation into this matter and the culprits should be punished severely", Manoj Tiwari said in a tweet, following violent attacks on

READ | Manoj Tiwari Calls JNU Violence 'frustration Of Rejected Parties', Urges Independent Probe