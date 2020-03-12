The Debate
Congress' Nagma Says 'many will Follow' As Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP; Addresses Pilot

Politics

Congress' Nagma Morarji on Wednesday stated the Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation has opened the door for other leaders who are discontent with the party.

Nagma Morarji

Congress Leader Nagma Morarji on Wednesday stated the Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation has opened the door for other leaders who are discontent with the party. A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of its national president JP Nadda.

Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-politician, contradicting Sachin Pilot's statement, said that there is a lot of discontent in the party and cited lack of recognition be the reason behind Scindia's exit. Pilot, who is considered as a close parallel to Scindia, said it is "unfortunate" to see Jyotiraditya Scindia parting ways with Congress. He added, "I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party."

However, several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology. Hitting out at Scindia, many Congress leaders referred to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back then as well as Vijaya Raje Scindia's switch from the Congress in 1967.

READ: Rebel MP Congress MLA Imarti Devi backs Jyotiraditya Scindia's jump to BJP

READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia makes Congress-to-BJP switch Twitter-official with subtle update

Scindia joins BJP

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts.

As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jana Sangh. 

READ: Scindia's poster torn & smeared with ink in Bhopal prior to his arrival as BJP leader

READ: 'Scindia wants to be CM, his competitor will now be Shivraj': Congress counter-attacks

First Published:
