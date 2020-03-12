Rebel MP Congress MLA Imarti Devi Backs Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jump To BJP

Rebel Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Imarti Devi, who recently resigned from the Assembly, expressed her happiness over Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to join the BJP. She alleged that MP chief minister Kamal Nath never heard their opinions.

"All 22 MLAs are here (in Bengaluru) on their own. We're happy that Scindiaji has taken this decision. I'll always stay with him even if I had to jump in a well," the miffed Congress leader said. Devi added, "When we were in the Congress, Kamal Nathji never heard us."

Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, Imarti Devi said that she did not run away to Bengaluru and that she will follow Scindia since he made her a politician. She stated that she went to Bengaluru on a holiday for "two-three days". Devi went on to add that the MLAs had no option but to quit Congress since the ministers had been "insulted a lot". When asked if she was happy with her decision to resign, she said that she was "undoubtedly very happy being with Scindiaji."

'Congress betrayed Scindia'

On the other hand, another rebel leader and former minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia held that Congress and Kamal Nath betrayed Scindia and not the other way around. He accused Congress of not keeping to its promise to people of the state and maintained that he stands firmly behind Scindia.

Scindia joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in the party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. At the press conference, Scindia said that he was not able to accomplish his dream in Congress and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him a place in their family. He had, a day prior, tendered his resignation from Congress to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to media after being inducted to BJP, he said: "Congress party is not the same as it was before. Three reasons - they are not realising the fact, they are not ready to accept the new leadership and they are ignoring the young leaders." Scindia went on to say that the Madhya Pradesh government has betrayed the people.

(With ANI inputs) (Image: Facebook/Imarti Devi)

