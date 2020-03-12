'Scindia Wants To Be CM, His Competitor Will Now Be Shivraj': Congress Counter-attacks

A day after Scindia dumped the Congress and formally joined the BJP, Congress' Narendra Saluja launched an attack on the former Congress leader claiming that he does not know anything about MP. In an explosive press conference, Scindia on Wednesday attacked the Congress leadership for ignoring the reality of the state and alleged that the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is betraying the people.

Responding to this, Narendra Saluja said, "He has said so many lies yesterday, we have waived off many farmers loan. He doesn't know anything, because he visits MP as a picnic. If he would have been so honest then he wouldn't have lost."

'He wants the CM post'

"He wants CM post, so his first competitor is Shivraj only. There will be a big rebel now. The videos of all the MLAs are from the past, this is telecasted on Madhavrao Scindia's Jayanti. New videos will come soon, where they will say I am with Congress and not with BJP. Let the truth come out," added Saluja.

'3 main points'

In his press conference, Scindia gave his three main reasons for resigning from the party, "the Congress party is out of sync with the present reality in India. The young leaders, who are coming up with new ideas are ignored in Congress. We had a dream in Madhya Pradesh when the government was formed there," he said.

"But in 18 months, all those dreams were shattered, whether it was a matter of waiving the loans of farmers, not getting the bonus of the previous crop, even the crops damaged by hail, etc., have not yet been compensated. Along with it, the Satyagraha protest which I had started after the Mandsaur attack, there are thousands of farmers in MP against whom the cases are still going on. Where the farmers are stressed, the young people are also helpless." he added."

Narendra Saluja slammed Scindia for evoking Mandsaur Golikand's name claiming that the latter had shifted sides and had now joined hands with his murders. "He is now taking Mandsaur Golikand's name, Congress is committed to getting justice for the same. But he himself has now joined hands with the murderers," said Saluja.

