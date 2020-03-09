Former MP CM Arjun Singh's Son Mulls Support To Scindia As 18 Madhya Pradesh MLAs Rebel

Amid ongoing rebellion in Madhya Pradesh Congress, late Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh's son - Ajay Arjun Singh - former Churhat MLA on Monday, is currently deliberating to support Jyotiraditya Scindia. The former Guna MP who is currently in Delhi has allegedly been contacted by a senior BJP MLA, as per sources. Currently, BJP MP chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called all MLAs to meet on Tuesday and is calling upon BJP chief JP Nadda - hinting at BJP's decision to call for a trust vote in the MP assembly.

BIG: Digvijaya Singh says 'Ask Scindia...' as 18 rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs reach Bengaluru

Emergency meet at CM residence, 18 rebel MLAs in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, as 18 rebel Congress MLAs reach Bengaluru, CM Kamal Nath has called for an emergency meeting at his residence which is being attended by several MLAs - Sajjan Singh Verma, PC Sharma, Jitu Patwari, Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh, and Kunwar Vikram Singh. Earlier in the day, 6 Congress ministers are currently holed at a resort on the outskirts of the city, as per sources while 12 rebel MLAs are reportedly already in Bengaluru. Previously, four Congress MLAs were flown to Bengaluru via a charter plane - two have returned back to Kamal Nath's folds. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107.

MASSIVE: 18 MP Congress MLAs in Bengaluru; BJP could move no-confidence against Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath and Scindia flies to Delhi

Sources also state that the current 18 MLAs who are allegedly in Bengaluru are Jyotiraditya Scindia supporters. Scindia himself, who has often locked horns with Kamal Nath had refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Kamal Nath met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid the growing number of rebels in Congress MP had stated that he had discussed about the political situation with Gandhi, but evaded comments on Scindia - who skipped the meeting with Nath and Sonia Gandhi claiming 'ill-health'.

Central Congress accuses BJP of 'abducting' its MLAs; 11 poised to resign from MP govt

Rebellion in Congress & Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP of poaching its MLAs in MP by offering bribes, which was rubbished by BJP. According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back, while the other two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing. While Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, it has not been accepted by the Speaker. Moreover, Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP top brass of spending black money to destabilise MP govt