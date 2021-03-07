Massive Security Arrangement In Kolkata Ahead Of PM Modi's Mega Brigade Road Rally

A massive security arrangement has been made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday. This is going to be a mega BJP rally in Bengal on Brigade road after the announcement of an eight-phase election in the state.

As over 7 lakh supporters are expected to assemble for the huge rally, 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city. The Kolkata Police and security agencies from the Centre have been deployed everywhere. Four-layered barricades have been in front of the podium from where the Prime Minister will address the supporters. Vehicular movement, especially on goods vehicles, will be restricted, in busy stretches like Khidirpur, AJC Bose Road, Hastings, Cathedral Road, and Hospital Road

Entry for goods vehicles coming from outside in Kolkata will be restricted till 8 PM on Sunday. The Special Protection Group (SPG) officials, along with the Kolkata Police, will supervise the entire security mechanism.

PM Modi's last visit to the poll-bound state came on January 23 where he launched several key infrastructure projects and also attended the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at the Victoria Memorial to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

READ | WB Polls: PM Modi To Address Rally At Brigade Ground On March 7 To Bolster BJP's Campaign

READ | West Bengal Polls: Left-Congress-ISF Alliance To Kick Off Campaign With Mega Kolkata Rally

To counter PM Modi's mega rally, the Trinamool Congress has asked its party's ward coordinators to put up flags and posters with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture in every corner of Kolkata.

According to BJP sources, the rally might also throw up surprises. Former TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty is reported to share the stage with PM Modi tomorrow. "He may be present at the rally tomorrow. Let's see what happens," a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

EC announces dates for WB Polls

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

READ | 'Bengal Polls More Imp For BJP?': Nusrat Jahan Leads TMC's Counter On CM Yogi Over Hathras

READ | West Bengal Polls: CPI(ML) To Contest Independently; Backs Left Parties To 'defeat BJP'

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.