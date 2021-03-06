WB Polls: PM Modi To Address Rally At Brigade Ground On March 7 To Bolster BJP's Campaign

To bolster BJP's presence in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address another mega rally in the poll-bound state at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday. As the political tussle intensifies in the state, PM Modi, in response to the demand of local BJP leaders will cover 23 districts of West Bengal in about 20 rallies. His Sunday rally will mark the end of the saffron party's highly-successful "Parivartan Yatra", which was helmed by several central leaders, drawing in massive crowds.

"Prime Minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade ground," a BJP leader told news agency PTI.

Mithun Chakraborty to share stage with PM?

PM Modi's rally also assumes significance since it comes hours after the BJP announced its candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls after a meeting of the BJP CEC chaired by PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and others. Tho top names fielded include ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.

According to BJP sources, the rally might also throw up surprises. Former TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty is reported to share the stage with PM Modi tomorrow. "He may be present at the rally tomorrow. Let's see what happens," a senior BJP leader said.

PM's last visit to the poll-bound state came on January 23 where he launched several key infrastructure projects and also attended the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at the Victoria Memorial to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To counter the PM's presence, the Trinamool Congress has asked its party's ward coordinators to put up flags and posters with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture in every nook and corner of Kolkata.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

