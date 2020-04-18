Mayawati Hails UP Govt's Move To Ferry Students From Kota But Wants Migrant Issue Resolved

BSP supremo Mayawati hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to bring back 7500 students from Kota, Rajasthan but urged the Yogi-led government to show the same concern for the migrants as well. The UP government sent over 250 buses to bring back the students of the state who were stuck in the coaching city owing to the COVID lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati conveyed that while the UP government's move was appreciated by the BSP, there was also an urgent need to attend to the plight of the poor migrants who were stranded in many parts of the country.

Mayawati hails UP govt's move, wants focus on migrants too

1. कोचिंग पढ़ने वाले लगभग 7,500 युवकों को लाॅॅकडाउन से निकालने व उन्हें सुरक्षित घरो में भेजने के लिए यू.पी. सरकार ने, काफी बसंे कोटा, राजस्थान भेजी है। यह स्वागत योग्य कदम है। बी.एस.पी. इसकी सराहना भी करती है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 18, 2020

2. लेकिन सरकार से यह भी आग्रह है कि वह ऐसी चिन्ता यहाँ के उन लाखों ग़रीब प्रवासी मज़दूर परिवारों के लिए भी ज़रूर दिखाये, जिन्हें अभी तक भी उनके घर से दूर नारकीय जीवन जीने को मजबूर किया जा रहा है। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 18, 2020

Around 7500 students hailing from Uttar Pradesh are staying in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota city, known for its coaching centres especially for engineering and medical aspirants. Since the lockdown was imposed across the country last month to control the spread of COVID-19 infections, the students have been anxious to get back to their homes in different states. A social media campaign called#SendUsBackHome was started on Tuesday by the students stuck amid the pandemic.

Kota administration makes arrangements

Kota district collector Om Kasera, following the state-level decision, deputed ADM (Admin) Narendra Gupta to coordinate the arrangements with ASP Rajesh Mill. The buses from UP started reaching the coaching hub on Friday evening and are likely to start taking the students to their hometowns in UP after thermal screening by Friday night, the officials said. They added that only 30 students will be allowed to board one bus in order to ensure social distancing and prevent spread of infection.

