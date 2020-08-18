Mayawati Lashes Out At BJP Government Over 'pathetic' Law & Order Situation In UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday criticised CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the rise in caste-based crimes including Dalits. Mayawati said that the law and order situation in the state is ‘extremely pathetic’ and needs government attention.

“The spike in incidents that bring disgrace to humanity such as harassment, rape, murder etc. against all classes of people and especially the Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, proves that the law and order situation in the state is extremely pathetic,” she said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The BSP leader alleged that the situation has deteriorated further due to the attempts of the government to ‘coverup’ these criminal activities. In a subsequent tweet, she said that such crimes show that there is no difference in the functioning of the Samajwadi Party, the BJP or the Congress government.

“While these heinous crimes clearly do not show any significant difference in the functioning of the SP and BJP government, the FIRs of the victims were not even recorded under the Congress Party rule. Also, the media during that time was not as active as today,” said Mayawati.

Opposition parties in the state including the Congress and SP have been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over recent cases of crime against women and children.

Women and child safety wing in UP

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the creation of women and child safety wing, to be headed by an Additional DG, to check crimes against them. The move is aimed at integrating efforts to check crime against women and children, according to the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He approved setting up of 'Mahila Avam Bal Suraksha Sangthan' and creation of a post of Additional Director General. All units relating to atrocities against women presently working under the police department will come under the new wing.

