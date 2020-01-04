Kota Infant Deaths: Mayawati Slams CM Gehlot; Forewarns UP Govt With Gorakhpur's Example

BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday made a scathing attack at the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government over the increasing death toll of infants in Rajashthan. As the investigation into the death of more than 100 infants in Kota is underway, 10 infant deaths in the month of December have also been reported from a single hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi district.

Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister slammed the Rajasthan Congress for their insensitivity towards the issue and further urged democratic institutions to take a stand over the same. Mayawati had earlier charged that Gehlot was making political statements that were 'irresponsible' and 'unsympathetic'.

1. राजस्थान की कांग्रेसी सरकार में कोटा में लगभग 105 मासूम बच्चों की हुई मौत अति चिन्ताजनक। लेकिन इसको लेकर कांग्रेस व इनकी सरकार कतई भी संवेदनशील नजर नहीं आती है। ऐसे में अच्छा होता कि इस मामले में, लोकतान्त्रिक संस्थायें आगे आकर, अपनी संवैधानिक जिम्मेदारी को निभातीं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 4, 2020

Mayawati warns UP government

Further, Mayawati reminded the Uttar Pradesh government about the Gorakhpur children's death and warned Yogi Adityanath to take a lesson from the ongoing apathy in Rajasthan. She said that the government should also be very cautious to maintain its hospitals otherwise it will not take any time for their fate to be like Rajasthan.

2. हालाँकि यहाँ पूर्व में यू.पी. के गोरखपुर में हुई काफी बच्चों की दर्दनाक मौत से सबक सीखकर अब यू.पी. सरकार को भी अपने अस्पतालों की देखरेख हेतु काफी सतर्क रहना चाहिये। वरना फिर इनकी भी फजीहत राजस्थान की तरह ही होने में देर नहीं लगेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 4, 2020

Ashok Gehlot urges health minister

Ashok Gehlot had earlier asked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to come and inspect the situation in Kota personally so that he can see the facilities in the hospital.

"I telephoned Central Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Ji and requested him to visit Kota personally so that he can see the best of facilities and proper management by the state's Health Department and get himself apprised of the facts," said Gehlot.

He also went on to say that if Dr Harsh Vardhan himself visited the hospital in Kota, it will "clarify" the situation for the people, who are giving reactions on the deaths mischievously, knowingly, unknowingly or even innocently.

