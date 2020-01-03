Trouble Mounts For Rajasthan Govt As NRHC Seeks Detailed Report On Kota Infant Deaths

With trouble mounting over the Rajasthan state government on over 100 infant deaths in Kota Hospital since December 2019, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within 4 weeks about the steps taken to address the issue.

"Ten out of hundred children died within 48 hours between December 23 and 24, 2019. Reportedly, over 50 percent of the gadgets installed in the hospital are defunct and the hospital is lacking cleanliness and basic infrastructure including oxygen supply in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the Commission said.

NCPCR summons the CHMO

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also summoned the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of Kota, Rajasthan for his absence during the inquiry visit of NCPRC officials despite several calls. NCPRC in its letter has summoned CMHO Dr. BS Tanwar to appear before the NCPCR on January 7 with an explanation for not being present during the inquiry visit and not submitting the report of action taken over the issue of infant deaths. In the letter, NCPRC has warned the CMHO of consequences for failing to appear before NCPRC on January 7 without a lawful excuse.

According to a report by the superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, where all the deaths occurred, 77 children died within a month itself till December 24, 2019 while a total of 940 infants died this year. Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal conditions and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came under severe criticism for his insensitive remark on the deaths of over 100 infant deaths in Kota hospital in December. The Chief Minister had said, "the state has recorded the least deaths in 2019 and that there is 'nothing new' about someone dying in every hospital of the state or even in the country."

Following the constant flak that the Congress-led Rajasthan government has been facing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the media was creating an issue out of this along with political parties who were blowing it up. Previously he had stated that the number of infant deaths in the state is the lowest as compared to the previous 5-6 years.