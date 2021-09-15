Mayawati Slams Yogi Govt Over 'poor Conditions Of Road' Ahead Of UP Polls

After alleging the Uttar Pradesh Government of deteriorating medical facilities, now the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati has accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Government of increasing road accidents and deaths. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, 'In UP, like law and health system the public life is suffering due to poor condition of roads'. Recently on September 9, the BSP Chief had expressed concerns over the condition in the state hit by a mysterious viral fever and dengue.

BSP Chief Mayawati says UP roads are under poor condition

1. यूपी में कानून व स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की तरह ही यहाँ के सड़कों की भी दुर्दशा व ख़स्ताहाली से आमजनजीवन काफी बेहाल है तथा गड्डों में पानी भर जाने से सड़क हादसों व इसमें होने वाली दर्दनाक मौतों की ख़बरों से अख़बार भरे पड़े हैं, यह अति-दुःखद व सरकार की विफलता का जीता-जागता प्रमाण। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 15, 2021

In another tweet, Mayawati strongly criticised the State Government adding that no matter how many slogans and claims are raised but the conditions of the road are so bad that people are not being able to understand it.

2. सड़कें लोगों की बुनियादी ज़रूरत व विकास से विशेषतः जुड़ी हुई हैं तथा इनके बारे में भी सरकार चाहे जितने भी नारे व दावे कर ले लेकिन यूपी के सड़कों की हालत फिर से इतनी ज्यादा खराब हो गई हैं कि लोग समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि सड़कों में गड्डा है या गड्डे में सड़क। सरकार ध्यान दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 15, 2021

The back-to-back allegations from the BSP are coming ahead of the UP Polls 2022 for which all the political parties have started campaigning in the state. Apart from the BJP, BSP, and SP political parties including Congress, APP, AIMIM has also started roadshows.

Mayawati's attack on UP Govt

The BSP President had earlier said that she is concerned about the condition in the state hit by a mysterious viral fever and dengue. Taking to Twitter, BSP chief Mayawati had mentioned that Uttar Pradesh being, in the middle of an epidemic situation with the outbreak of dengue, viral fever, as well as COVID-19, is engulfed in a serious situation. Furthermore, attacking the medical administration, she had alleged that several patients are dying because of poor medical arrangements and the government needs to pay attention to it.

UP Polls 2022

In the latest development, Congress has asked Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll ticket aspirants to pay Rs.11,000 while submitting their application. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a complete poll bugled tone in the recent event of the state where he highly praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. On the other hand, a case has been filed against UP CM in Bihar's Muzaffarpur court on Monday, seeking action against the BJP leader for his 'Abba-Jaan' remark. The Aam Aadmi Party launched a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya on Tuesday with a huge crowd of AAP workers gathered for the Yatra that commenced from the Gulab Bari town in Faizabad.