Piyush Goyal Simplifies Procurement Of COVID-19 Medical Devices; Makes Inclusion In GeM

In a bid to simplify the procurement of medical devices related to COVID-19, Government e-marketplace (GeM) was launched, dedicated for project listings and easy registration for equipment. GeM is a dynamic, self-sustaining and user-friendly portal for making procurement by Government officers. This comes after PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India, amid the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal apprised about the development as he highlighted the inclusion in the Market place.

Simplifying procurement of medical devices related to #COVID19, @GeM_India launches a dedicated page for product listings & easing registrations for equipment



GeM has:



▪️More than 9,500 sellers

▪️15 product categories



— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 25, 2020

GeM India

Government e-Marketplace owes its genesis to the recommendations of two Groups of Secretaries made to the Prime Minister in January 2016. They recommended setting up of a dedicated e-market for different goods & services procured or sold by Government/PSUs besides reforming DGS&D. Subsequently, the Finance Minister in his Budget speech for FY 2016-17, announced setting up of a technology-driven platform to facilitate procurement of goods and services by various Ministries and agencies of the Government.

India Under Lockdown

Meanwhile, PM Modi stated that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at over 562, with 9 deaths.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

