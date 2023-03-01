Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE News: NPP To Win Most Seats, Says Exit Poll

Quick links:
The Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 took place on February 27 and a total of 369 candidates contested from 59 out of 60 constituencies.
The Congress party won the most number of seats (21) but failed to form a government after the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and the BJP forged an alliance. The NPP won 19 seats whereas the BJP managed to win in two constituencies. The NPP went on to form its government with the support of the BJP, UDP and other regional parties.
The NPP and BJP, however, parted ways before the 2023 polls but are likely to join forces again after the results are announced.
According to the P-MARQ exit polls, the NPP will win 14-24 seats in the Meghalaya assembly out of 60 seats, followed by the TMC (8-18 seats). Congress is expected to settle between 4-10 seats whereas the BJP is likely to win 0 to 5 seats. Independent candidates, on the other hand, are expected to lead in 12 to 22 seats. The exit polls, however, predict that Meghalaya is heading toward a hung assembly for the second consecutive time, meaning no party would cross the majority mark of 31 wins.
A total of 369 candidates contested the elections from 59 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Out of the total, 36 are women with Congress fielding the most number of female candidates (10). As many as 3,419 booths were set up across the state for more than 21.6 lakh voters.
The ruling National People's Party (NPP) led by CM Conrad Sangma has 57 candidates contesting the elections whereas BJP has fielded 60. Congress has 60 candidates as well whereas the TMC and United Democratic Party (UDP) has 56 and 46 candidates, respectively.
The Assembly election results for Meghalaya will be announced on March 2 and the electoral battle revolves largely around four major parties-- The National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) or Trinamool Congress (TMC).
