Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE News: NPP To Win Most Seats, Says Exit Poll

The Congress party won the most number of seats (21) but failed to form a government after the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and the BJP forged an alliance. The NPP won 19 seats whereas the BJP managed to win in two constituencies. The NPP went on to form its government with the support of the BJP, UDP and other regional parties.

The NPP and BJP, however, parted ways before the 2023 polls but are likely to join forces again after the results are announced.