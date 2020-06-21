Meghalaya CM Sangma Dismisses Opposition's 'commentary' On PM Modi's India-China Statement

After the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday that PM Narendra Modi’s remarks at an all-party meeting the previous day were being given a "mischievous interpretation", several other Chief Minister's have backed the Central government. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that PM Modi's answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding India's sovereignty.

'It's not factual or desired'

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that "all other commentary may be best ignored and it's not factual or desired."

During yesterday’s All Party Meeting, PM @narendramodi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other “commentary” may be best ignored. It’s not factual or desired. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 20, 2020

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana CM KCR and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) have expressed satisfaction with PM's all-party meeting on Friday over the growing tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Sikkim CM said PM Modi's remarks in the all-party meeting were "crystal clear" in reaffirming India’s stand on the China issue. "It was reassuring to hear that the government won’t compromise on India’s interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design," he further said.

'We're united by our patriotism'

Telangana CMO in a tweet said, "We may have differences in politics but we're united by our patriotism".

"Prime Minister spoke on our behalf when he paid tribute to armed forces and assured India's interest will be always protected. We are happy with the all-party meeting," the tweet said.

At the all-party meeting on Friday PM Modi said, "Na wahan koi hamari seema mein ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post kisi dusre ke kabze mein hain (Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured). Following his comments, Congress accused him of surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression and asked where the 20 Indian soldiers were killed if the Chinese military did not come to the Indian side of the LAC, the de-facto boundary between the two countries.

Clarifying PM Modi's remarks, the PMO said, "the Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the valour and patriotism of our armed forces who repulsed the designs of the Chinese there. Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces."

"Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting on Friday," it said.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

(With agency inputs)