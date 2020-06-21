Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Backs PM Modi, Says India Stands Behind Its Forces

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during the all-party meeting regarding the India-China clash were 'crystal clear'. He said PM Modi reaffirmed India's stand on the issue and added that the government would not be comprising on India's interests.

Sikkim CM reiterates Modi's claims

In a series of tweets, CM Tamang said that it was reassuring to know the government's stand on and that the entire country has full faith in the Indian Army to 'vanquish any evil design'.

PM @narendramodi’s remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India’s stand on the China issue. It was reassuring to hear that the government won’t compromise on India’s interests. — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@GolayPs) June 20, 2020

PM Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. He was at the all-party meeting to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

LAC Faceoff at Gawan

On an intervening night between June 15 and 16, the Indian Army and Chinese Army personnel were involved in a staff that escalated in a fight, resulting in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers. At least 10 security personnel were held in captivity by the Chinese forces for more than a day as well. The Indian government has claimed that the standoff took place as the Chinese forces tried to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the entire Galwan valley was a part of Chinese territory. These claims were dashed away in a detailed statement by India's Foreign Ministry, which read that China's claims were "exaggerated and untenable" and that it was not in accordance with China's previous position. "We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely follow the understanding reached between the Foreign Ministers to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas, which is so essential for the overall development of our bilateral relations," MEA stated.

