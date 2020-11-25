Mehbooba Mufti Affirms 'Waheed Para Has No Connection With Davinder Singh', After Arrest

Standing firmly with arrested PDP Youth Wing chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, party chief Mebooba Mufti asserted on Wednesday, that Para had 'no connection whatsoever with ex-J&K police DSP Davinder Singh'. Sharing a video of former Home Minister Rajnath Singh lauding Para for his work strengthening democracy (when the BJP-PDP government was in power in J&K), Mufti said that these were attempts to blackmail & intimidate PDP & other mainstream political parties in J&K. Alluding to Davinder Singh's connection with the J&K admin, she said 'everyone knows at whose behest he worked for'.

NIA arrests PDP Youth wing chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para for alleged terror links

Mufti: 'Para has no connection with Davinder Singh'

BJP milks illegal scrapping of Article 370 in every nook & corner of the country. But when it comes to Kashmiris questioning its abrogation they are locked up & punished. Everyone knows at whose behest Devinder Singh worked for. Ironic that they have the gall to blame others — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2020

MHA issues new Covid guidelines; allows states to impose local night curfew, not lockdowns

PDP youth wing chief arrested

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested PDP Youth wing chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para after two days of questioning in connection to the ex-J&K police DSP Davinder Singh case. NIA Sources report that NIA that Para was allegedly aiding Hizbul activities in South Kashmir in 2019. Para was allegedly in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, state NIA sources. With Para being questioned in Delhi, the NIA will take him in transit remand.

NIA chargesheets ex-J&K cop Davinder Singh & 5 others for sheltering Hizbul terrorists

NIA chargesheets Davinder Singh & 5 others

In July, NIA filed a charge sheet against former J&K Deputy SP Davinder Singh and 5 others under several IPC sections including Arms Act, according to a press release issued by MHA. The other charge-sheeted are Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Hizbul terrorist Rafi Ahmad Rather, advocate Irfan Shafi Mir and ex-LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani. All of them are still in NIA custody in Jammu.

Mehbooba Mufti lashes out as NIA conducts raids in Kashmir over alleged terror funding

Davinder Singh was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. He was suspended in January even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence here right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment. Singh, who was decorated with President Police Medal last year, was grilled by a team of police and intelligence investigators. His office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted as deputy superintendent of police in the anti-hijacking squad, was sealed. Police had carried out searches at his residence and seized two pistols and an AK rifle beside a large quantity of ammunition.

