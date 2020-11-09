Mehbooba Mufti Claims 'J&K Youth Forced To Pick Up Arms Or Go To Jail, Due To BJP'

In a shocking statement, ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that BJP's suppression of youth voices has left them to 'pick up arms', while addressing a press conference in Jammu. She added that people believe that 'either they go to jail or pick up arms'. Mufti also lamented that the BJP's Central government had snatched Jammu-Kashmir's flag, special status and land.

Mufti: 'People believe jail or pick up arms'

"Today 10-15 young men are joining militancy from each village because you (BJP) have suppressed their voices. People don’t have an option left. They think one can either go to jail or pick up arms. Hence they think it is better to pick up arms and die," she said.

Farooq Abdullah speaks in LS since release from detention; urges Centre to 'talk with Pak'

Echoing her Gupkar ally Farooq Abdullah, Mufti too urged the Centre to talk to Pakistan, like China. Remembering how her father had dreamed for India-Pakistan border routes be opened, she said J&K should become a bridge of peace between the two nations. On the other hand, Mufti has lashed out at the Centre, refusing to raise the Indian tricolour till Article 370 is restored to the valley.

"If you can talk to China, why can’t you talk to Pakistan? We have been pleading with China to give us our land back but they are not budging from their stand. Why can’t we talk to Pakistan?" she asked.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refuses to raise Indian tricolour till 'J&K flag is brought back'

Farooq Abdullah: 'Talk to Pakistan too, like China'

Earlier in September, 13 months since Parliament revoked Article 370 & 35A from Jammu-Kashmir, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, spoke for the first time in Parliament about the situation in his home state - now a Union territory. Urging Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, he said border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir. "Like we are talking to China to resolve issues, we need to hold talks with the other neighbour country as well. People are dying every day, border skirmishes are on a rise," said Abdullah.

3 PDP netas who quit over Mehbooba Mufti's refusal to raise tricolour, join Congress

PAGD to contest elections

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Saturday announced that they would be participating in the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections. The PAGD comprising of NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC, and ANC has decided to contest the elections to ensure 'sacred space in democracy' is not 'invaded by divisive forces'. The alliance has pledged to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K, vowing to get back Article 370.

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to participate in upcoming J&K's DDC elections