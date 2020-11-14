Mehbooba Mufti Laments Over Ceasefire Violation Casualities; Calls For Indo-Pak Dialogue

Lamenting over the 'mounting casualties' of both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, urged the Centre and the Imran Khan government to 'rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue'. Recalling the ceasefire signed by ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and ex-Pakistan PM Ge. Pervez Musharraf, she opined that would be a 'good place to start'. Her comments come a day after the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas, which was countered by the Indian Army.

Mehbooba Mufti: 'Initiate dialogue'

Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LOC. If only Indian & Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions & initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon & implemented by Vajpayee ji & Musharaf sahab is a good place to start — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 14, 2020

Echoing her Gupkar ally Farooq Abdullah, Mufti too urged the Centre to talk to Pakistan, like China - in a recent press conference in Jammu. Remembering how her father had dreamed for India-Pakistan border routes be opened, she said J&K should become a bridge of peace between the two nations. She had also claimed that BJP's suppression of youth voices has left them to 'pick up arms' in the Valley. She added that people believe that 'either they go to jail or pick up arms'.

"If you can talk to China, why can’t you talk to Pakistan? We have been pleading with China to give us our land back but they are not budging from their stand. Why can’t we talk to Pakistan?" she asked.

Pakistan does ceasefire violation across LoC

On November 13, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 16 others have been injured. India has summoned Pakistan's diplomat to question about the violations.

Overall, 4 Indian Army jawans and one BSF trooper were martyred while foiling Pakistan's aggression. The data shows that there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives. In the same period, 97 civilians and 117 security personnel were injured as well.

